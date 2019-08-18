Bhubaneswar: A 22-year-old woman was Sunday found hanging in her room at Trinath Basti in Salia Sahi under Nayapalli police station limits here. The deceased was identified as B Santoshi Reddy of Digapahandi area in Ganjam.

According to sources, Santoshi was staying here along with her father, Surendra Reddy, and two siblings. Santoshi was the sole breadwinner of her family after her mother passed away a few years back. She worked as a daily wager at various real estate firms in the city. Santoshi was reportedly under severe mental pressure due to her father’s drinking problem.

Sources claim that Santoshi’s father was against her marriage to a youth as she was the sole earning member. The couple was in a relationship for the past several months.

Police recovered the body after getting information from the neighbours. Subsequently, the body of was rushed to Capital Hospital where the doctors declared her ‘brought dead’. Police later handed over her body to the family members after an autopsy.