Chhatrapur: Ganjam district administration Wednesday started round-the-clock online registration of migrant workers and vehicles coming to the district through Girisola check gate.

Acting as per the state government directives, registration on COVID-19 portal is being conducted at the check gate bordering Ganjam and Andhra Pradesh.

The district education officer (DEO) and officials of Ganjam road transport office (RTO) are conducting this task in three shifts.

While thousands of migrant workers continue to reach the district through various modes of transportation, the administration is keeping a tight vigil to ensure that all the returnees are registered and quarantined.

Migrant workers walking into Ganjam district are being taken to Haladiapadar bus stand and being sent to their respective districts and the blocks under official supervision after being given dry food and water.

Notably, COVID-19 registration and the drive to send returnee migrants to their respective areas has been going on in Ganjam since May 2, RTO office sources informed. It was expanded to a 24-hr operation given the huge influx of returnees.