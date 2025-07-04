Ramgarh: A 25-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh Friday allegedly pushed his wife out of a running train in Jharkhand, a police officer said.

She, however, miraculously survived and is undergoing treatment at RIMS in Ranchi, the officer said.

The incident occurred when the couple boarded the Varanasi Express Tuesday from Barkakana to go to Varanasi, he said.

The woman was pushed out of the running train allegedly by her husband when the train was between Bhurkunda and Patratu railway station under the East Central Railway division.

The woman, however, fell into a water-filled ditch and suffered injuries.

The personnel of the Railways Protection Force (RPF) rescued her and admitted her to a local government hospital. The doctors there referred her to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, an official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

The Officer-in-Charge of GRP of Barkakana, Manohar Barla, said a railway lineman spotted the injured woman in a ditch and informed the RPF in Patratu.

Initially, she was taken to the Sadar Hospital in Ramgarh, where doctors referred her to RIMS.

In her statement, the injured woman, Khushboo Kumari, who hails from Devaria in Uttar Pradesh, told police that she was travelling to Varanasi from Barkakana junction with her husband, with whom she got married a year ago.

She alleged that in a bid to kill her, her husband had pushed her out of the speeding train to give it the shape of an accident.

Khusboo said she survived by the grace of God.

A GRP officer said an investigation is underway in this regard.

PTI