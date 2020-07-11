New Delhi: Hours after two terrorists were killed after a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said about 250-300 terrorists are waiting at the launchpads across the border to infiltrate into India.

At least two terrorists were gunned down in an ambush in North Kashmir’s Naugam sector, Kupwara on Saturday. Early in the morning, suspicious movement was detected by the troops along the Line of Control at Naugam sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

Inputs indicate that their launchpads are fully occupied. If we've to guess, it could be anything between 250-300 terrorists presently occupying the launchpads opposite: Major General Virendra Vats, GOC 19 Infantry Division, Baramullah on present status of infiltration along LoC pic.twitter.com/hk8YXzZTTp — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2020

Addressing a press conference, Major General Virendra Vats said the inputs have indicated that the launchpads across the border are “fully occupied” with about 250-300 terrorists.

“Inputs indicate that their launchpads are fully occupied. If we’ve to guess, it could be anything between 250-300 terrorists presently occupying the launchpads opposite,” Major General Virendra Vats, GOC 19 Infantry Division, Baramullah on the present status of infiltration along LoC said.

The Army also said that troops laid an ambush after the suspicious movement was detected along the Line of Control (LoC).

“Today, our troops along LoC in Naugam sector detected suspicious movement originating from Pakistani Post in the area. The apt response was taken to eliminate 2 terrorists who were trying to infiltrate by cutting anti-infiltration fence,” Major General Virendra Vats said.

The Army has recovered two AK assault rifles with 12 filled magazines, a pistol, magazines, some grenades. “We’ have also recovered about 1.5 lakh in Indian and Pakistani currency,” he said, adding, “A search operation is still underway in the area.”