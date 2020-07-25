Cuttack: In the matter of renewal of licenses of 2,590 public distribution system (PDS) ration dealers across Odisha have got relief. This happened after the Civil Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department submitted its reply to a petition filed earlier in Orissa High Court.

According to reports, the department had previously cancelled licenses which have been validated again till 2021 March 31. The cancelled licenses were renewed and a notification was published in this regard, the department compliance revealed Saturday.

The decision to renew licenses has been done keeping in mind COVID-19 outbreak in Odisha. The Civil Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department has taken such a decision for smooth distribution of PDS materials.

Despite having validity, the licenses were cancelled by the department last March, alleging that point of sales (POS) machines which were being used by the dealers did not reflect correct information.

During a previous hearing, the Court had said that ex-parte decisions cannot be taken and affected dealers should also be given a chance to put up their combined arguments before the Court.

PNN