Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh): A 26-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide after consuming “sindoor” (vermilion) when her husband refused to take her along to Surat where he worked, police said.

Station officer (SO) of Suryava police station, Pradeep Kumar, said. “Vikas Bind, a resident of Danpur village, married Saraswati Devi three years ago. Vikas used to work in Surat district of Gujarat and had come home during the lockdown.

“Four days ago, he left for Surat. Saraswati wanted to accompany her husband, but Vikas insisted that she stayed at home and looked after their two-and-half-year-old child,” said Kumar.

The SO said Saraswati consumed ‘sindoor’ after Vikas left for Surat, but it was not clear how much of the substance she had consumed.

“As Saraswati’s condition deteriorated, she was admitted to a hospital where she died on Wednesday,” the police officer said.

‘Sindoor’ contains lead or mercury compounds and can be toxic.

Meanwhile, the body has been sent for post-mortem examination and the matter was under investigation, police said.

IANS