Gaza: At least 27 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others injured in Israeli attacks at residential houses in the refugee camp of al-Nuseirat in central Gaza Strip, Palestinian sources said.

Palestinian Civil Defence spokesman Mahmoud Basal told Xinhua that the Israeli bombing targeted a residential block that contains the government post office building, which was sheltering displaced people.

Rescue operations are still ongoing amid a lack of equipment and heavy overflight by Israeli warplanes, Basal said, adding that the death toll could rise as many of the injured are seriously wounded, Xinhua news agency reported.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the attacks.

Earlier Wednesday at least 10 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone attack on a gathering in central Gaza City, said the Palestinian civil defence in the Gaza Strip.

Civil defence spokesperson Mahmoud Basal said in a press statement that the victims include children and women, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Israeli army has not commented on this incident yet.

The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement Sunday that its troops recently completed a targeted operation to dismantle underground militant infrastructure in the Jabalia area in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israel has been conducting a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 taken hostage.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 44,835, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement Thursday.