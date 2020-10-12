Bhubaneswar: The state capital reported 271 fresh COVID-19 cases Monday taking the tally of infected persons in this city to 25,735, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said Monday in a tweet.

Among the fresh cases detected, 68 were reported from quarantine centres while 203 contracted the virus locally.

In a separate development, 313 patients were discharged from COVID-19 hospitals Monday, BMC tweeted.

All the newly-infected patients have been shifted to COVID-19 hospitals while contact tracing is underway. Primary contacts of the infected persons and residents of nearby houses have been asked to undergo quarantine. The areas are also being sanitised, BMC said.

With the addition of new patients, the number of active cases in this city has gone up to 3,385. A total of 22,210 patients have so far recovered from the disease in this city while the death toll stands at 119.

The 238 local contact cases were reported from Acharya Vihar, Aiginia, Badagada, Bapuji Nagar, Bharatpur, Unit-I, Bhimtangi, BJB Nagar, Bomikhal, Budheswari Colony, Chakeiseani, Chintamaniswar, VSS Nagar, Unit-IX, Rasulgarh, Damana, Dumduma, Forest Park, Gandamunda, Ganga Nagar, Garage Chowk, Hanspal, Tankapani Road, Jagmara and Khandagiri.

