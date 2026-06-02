Bhubaneswar: Nandankanan police Monday arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with a fatal road accident near Duladei Chhak in the Raghunathpur area Sunday evening, in which one person succumbed to injuries earlier in the day, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Abhisek Panda of Abhimanpur village under Badamba police limits in Cuttack district. Police registered the case based on a complaint filed by Laxmidhar Nayak after his younger brother, Panchanan Nayak, sustained critical injuries in the accident and later died during treatment.

Initially booked under Sections 281, 125(a) and 125(b) of the BNS, the case was later amended to include Section 106(1) following the victim’s death. Police found rash and negligent driving to be the cause of the accident. Acting on a tip-off, they arrested Abhisek and seized the car involved in the crash.

The accused has been forwarded to court, and further investigation is underway.