Deogarh: Police arrested five cannabis smugglers from Karalaga village near Kundeigola police limits under Riamal block in Deogarh district for allegedly smuggling the contraband.

The accused have been identified as Rinun Behera (30) of Karalaga village, Binod kumar Sahoo (27) of Khairaberni village under Chebdipada police limits of Angul district, Purushottam Sahoo (31) of Kunjamara village under Nautideula police limits of Sambalpur district, Tuna Pradhan of Sauli village and Arun Kumar Sahoo (47).

Acting on a tip-off about the cannabis trade being run from the tea stall of accused Arun Kumar Sahoo on Budhapal-Rengali road under Kalalaga village, a police team conducted a raid led by Additional tehsildar of Riamal area Manoranjan Baghar and apprehended five persons while one managed to escape from the spot.

The officials seized more than 29 kilograms of cannabis, three bikes, a bolero, six mobile phones, ATM cards, driving license and Rs 30,000 from their possession.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against the accused.

