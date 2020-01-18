Deogarh: Police arrested five cannabis smugglers from Karalaga village near Kundeigola police limits under Riamal block in Deogarh district. The accused were identified as Rinun Behera (30) of Karalaga village, Binod Kumar Sahoo (27) of Khairaberni village under Chebdipada police limits of Angul district, Purushottam Sahoo (31) of Kunjamara village under Nautideula police limits of Sambalpur district, Tuna Pradhan of Sauli village and Arun Kumar Sahoo (47). Acting on a tip-off about cannabis trade being run from the tea stall of Arun Sahoo on Budhapal-Rengali road under Kalalaga village, a police team conducted a raid and apprehended five persons while one managed to escape from the spot. The officials seized more than 29 kilograms of cannabis, three bikes, a Bolero, six mobile phones, ATM cards, driving license and Rs 30,000 from their possession.