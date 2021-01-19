Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will receive the second consignment of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines Tuesday.

“The Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) is scheduled to dispatch the second consignment of 33,450 vials (3,34,500 doses),” said sources in the Health and Family Welfare Department.

The vaccines will be arrive at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar around 4:25 pm. After the arrival, the vials will be taken to the State Vaccine Store on the premises of the office of the Odisha State Medical Corporation Ltd (OSMCL) at Mancheswar.

Notably, out of a total of 3.28 lakh health workers shortlisted for the vaccination, about 1.92 lakh will be vaccinated in the first phase that is scheduled to be completed by January 25.

To complete the first-phase vaccination by January 25, the Health and Family Welfare Department has increased the number of sessions.

As per the decision of the state government to complete the first phase vaccination drive on scheduled time the vaccination of the remaining health workers there will be 192 sessions January 19, 92 January 20, 436 January 21, 141 January 22, 178 January 23 and 279 January 25.

