Guwahati: Kuldeep Yadav (3/48) led India’s fightback as South Africa lost four wickets in the final session to slip to 247 for six at stumps, Day One of the second Test Saturday.

After Ravindra Jadeja had South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma caught at mid-off by Yashasvi Jaiswal in the final session, Kuldeep snaffled two key wickets in Tristan Stubbs (49) and Wiaan Mulder (13) to peg back the visitors.

At stumps, Senuran Muthusamy was unbeaten on 25 with new batter Kyle Verreynne at the other end as Mohammed Siraj had Tony de Zorzi (28) caught behind.

Brief scores: South Africa 247/6 in 81.5 overs (Tristan Stubbs 49, Temba Bavuma 41; Jasprit Bumrah 1/38, Kuldeep Yadav 3/48, Ravindra Jadeja 1/30, Mohammed Siraj 1/59) vs India

