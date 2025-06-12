Bhubaneswar: The first phase merit list for +3 admissions has been released, with Ravenshaw University leading the chart with the highest cutoff scores. The highest cutoff was recorded in Political Science at 92.80 per cent, followed by 94 per cent in Zoology, 93.67 per cent in Physics, and 90.50 per cent in Commerce.

Admissions in the first phase will take place over four rounds. Selected students can pay the admission fee and complete the process between June 12 and 17.

The second phase merit list will be released June 22. Students selected in this phase can submit their fees and complete admission by June 25.

Similarly, the third phase merit list will be out July 1, and students selected can pay their fees and take admission by July 4.

After that, applications will be invited for the fourth phase to fill vacant seats. For this, students can apply online between July 7 and 10. The merit list for this phase will be published July 12 on the e-Space portal, and July 13, it will be displayed on the notice boards of the respective higher education institutions.

Selected students must pay their admission fees July 14 and complete the admission process by July 15. The Department of Higher Education has announced that +3 first-year classes will begin from July 10.

Students who wish to study at the college where they have been selected should opt for the “Freeze” option. Otherwise, they may choose the “Slide” or “Float” options.

Students choosing the Freeze option must visit the college for admission, while those choosing Slide or Float can pay the admission fee online without visiting the college.