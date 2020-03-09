Gunupur: Police arrested three persons for their involvement in online betting for cricket matches here in Rayagada district late Saturday night.

The accused were identified as Pichiki Eswar Rao, 36, of Subhadrapur in Ramnaguda block, D Rajesh, 30, and Santosh Bauri of the town. A total of Rs 1.26 lakh in cash, six mobile phones, three ATM cards and two motorcycles were seized from the possession of the accused.

The three were carrying out online betting for the women’s T-20 World Cup and Pakistan super league tournament after purchasing an online app for Rs 10,000.

The three were involved in online cricket betting in the state and in neighbouring Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh, said sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Rajkishore Das at a press meet here Sunday. Over 15 persons involved in the crime are absconding, he added.

Acting on tip-off on betting for India-Australia Women’s T20 World Cup final match, a police team led by the Gunupur DSP raided a place and arrested the three.

More than 10 cases are pending against the trio. The three have been arrested earlier but after being released on bail they resumed their illegal activities. The accused were taken for questioning to elicit information about the involvement of others in the betting racket, a police official said. A case was registered and the accused were produced in a court, the SDPO added.

PNN