Basta: Three carriages of a goods train laden with coal got separated near Basta railway station Balasore district Wednesday evening. However, no casualties were reported.

The train was from Balasore on down line towards Jaleswar. As soon as it reached the south cabin, three carriages suddenly got separated and moved near the station. However, none was injured, as at that time the gate of the level crossing was closed.

Hundreds of vehicles were stuck at the gate. After an hour of effort, railway staff managed to join the carriages with the train.

At 7 pm, the train resumed its movement.

But the railway authorities have not made it clear about the cause of the mishap.