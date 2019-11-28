Want to lose weight? Just working out and eating healthy won’t work. Eating on time and good food goes a long way when it comes to weight loss.
Many of us wonder why they cannot lose weight despite working out and eating healthy. Here are some common mistakes that might be preventing you from losing weight:
- Unconscious eating: Sometimes, we tend to watch movies on TV and laptop and at the same time unconsciously keep eating. We don’t even realize that we have gulped a whole bottle of cola and finished eating chips, pizza or other fast foods that are full of fats and calories. This will never help you lose weight.
- Lack of sleep: It affects the secretion of hormones that regulate hunger and appetite. Imbalance in the secretion of these hormones is the reason why you feel hungry even when you’re full. These hormones are extremely crucial as they act as a remote control for start and stop eating signals.
- Shopping: During shopping we tend to get tired and hungry and grab junk foods. The best way to combat this is to carry a small meal, a snack, or a fruit when you’re out shopping.