Bhubaneswar: The Balianta police Friday arrested three miscreants for allegedly assaulting a motorcyclist and the pillion rider in a bid to rob them Thursday night. Balianta police station IIC Anil Kumar Parida identified the arrested trio as Jogeswar Bhoi, 27, Brundaban Bhoi, 25, and Balaram Bhoi, 25. They are residents of Paribasudeipur village. The police seized iron rods and some incriminating objects which the miscreants used while making the robbery attempt, Parida said. The IIC said Murali Palei and his friend (name not disclosed) were travelling back to their homes in Paribasudeipur village on a motorcycle at around 10:30 pm Thursday when the trio stopped them near Bananihari Temple. They allegedly asked Palei and his friend to share their cash and valuables.

When they resisted, the trio assaulted them with iron rods, Parida said, adding that Palei suffered serious injuries on his arms in the attack. Seeing a profusely bleeding Palei, the attackers panicked and fled the scene on a motorcycle, the IIC said. He said following the receipt of information, the Balianta police launched a hunt and nabbed them from Olarbindha village Friday morning. The accused were booked under BNS Section 309 (6) and produced in a local court Friday for remand.