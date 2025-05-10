Bhubaneswar: Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, the Odisha government has cancelled all leaves of district collectors and Revenue Divisional Commissioners (RDCs), instructing them to remain at their headquarters and resume duties immediately if already on leave.

The Department of General Administration and Public Grievances issued an official directive Friday, citing the escalating security situation as the reason behind the decision. “No leave shall be granted during this period, and those currently on leave must report back to duty without delay,” the order stated.

Officials have also been directed not to leave their respective headquarters under any circumstances.

Similar leave cancellations have already been implemented in Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Haryana in response to the ongoing cross-border hostilities.