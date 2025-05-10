New Delhi: Indian military Saturday destroyed Pakistani drones flying over Khasa Cantonment in Amritsar and warned Islamabad against violating India’s sovereignty.

“Pakistan’s blatant escalation with drone strikes and other munitions continues along our western borders,” the Indian Army said in a statement.

“In one such incident, today at approximately 5 AM, Multiple enemy armed drones were spotted flying over Khasa Cantt, Amritsar. The hostile drones were instantly engaged and destroyed by our air defence units,” it said.

OPERATION SINDOOR — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 10, 2025

The Army said, “Pakistan’s blatant attempt to violate India’s sovereignty and endanger civilians is unacceptable.”