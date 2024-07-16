Baripada: Forest department officials arrested three brothers for their alleged involvement in connection with the death of a female elephant from electrocution at Nakichua village under this police limits in Mayurbhanj district, Monday.

The accused have been identified as Biru Hansda, Sangaray Hansda and Tafan Hansda of Nakichua village. Fearing wild elephants’ attack, the three brothers allegedly decided to protect their house by laying wires around it and connecting wires to the power supply, a Forest official said. Unfortunately, the female elephant came into contact with the live electric wire and died from electrocution. Forest department carried out a raid and arrested them under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.