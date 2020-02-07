Thakurmunda: Three persons sustained critical injuries after a paddy-laden truck skidded off a bridge near Maudi village at Jasipur-Ranrua road in Mayurbhanj district and plunged 30 feet into a gorge near a canal here Thursday.

The injured have been identified as driver Sanjay Hembram, Himanshu Giri and Kalia Sardar, residents of Mahuladiha locality of Rairangpur.

The incident took place while the truck was en-route to Rairangpur Mills from Ranrua Lamps to deliver a paddy consignment. The injured were immediately rushed to Jasipur primary healthcare centre (PHC) by locals. Later, Sanjay was shifted to Karanjia community healthcare centre (CHC) as his condition deteriorated.

On being informed, Jasipur police reached the spot and started investigation into the matter.

PNN