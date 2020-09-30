New Delhi: Three Odia lawyers have been inducted into the Centre’s advocates’ panel to plead for the government in the Supreme Court.

President Ram Nath Kovind has engaged as many as 24 advocates in Group A and Group B panels of counsels. Senior advocate Ashok Kumar Panda and Supreme Court advocate on record Subhranshu Padhi have been included in Group A panel of counsels while advocate Navanjay Mahapatra has found place in Group B.

According to Law Ministry, the term of these lawyers will be of three years with immediate effect. These lawyers will represent Union government in the Supreme Court.