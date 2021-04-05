Kendrapara: In a crackdown, police arrested at least three persons in connection with the alleged brutal assault on a woman that took place April 2 at Kora village under Nikirai police limits in Kendrapara.

According to a source, the arrested were identified as Sharat Chandra Nayak and his sons Muna and Niranjan of the same village. The father and son trio was arrested following an investigation based on an FIR lodged by the victim’s uncle, Kendrapara SP Sandeep Sampat Madkar said briefing media persons at a presser here.

The victim’s uncle named Radhakant Rout filed the FIR with Nikirai police against eight persons including a woman, the SP added.

“Radhakant had filed a complaint that his niece had been brutally assaulted by her neighbours in village road. They have also captured the video of the assault. We investigated the case after registering a case in this regard and arrested three persons,” the SP stated.

Notably, the victim identified as Suchismita Pradhan was assaulted in public by her relatives over some family feud. A video clip of the assault had gone viral on social media.

PNN