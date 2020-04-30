Jajpur: The Jajpur district administration has revealed the address of the three new positive cases identified in the district Thursday morning. All of them are from Katikata GP under Dasmantpur block.

While doing contact tracing of the patients, the district administration discovered that all three had come in close contact with West Bengal returnees who had tested positive earlier.

Notably, Katikata GP had already been declared as containment zone till May 10 following the previous positive cases identified from the gram panchayat (GP).

PNN