Bhubaneswar: The Director General of Police, BK Sharma, Tuesday, reviewed the security arrangements at the Assembly and Lower PMG area on the eve of the upcoming winter session beginning Wednesday.

Speaking to media persons, Sharma said, “The main challenge for the force has been the maintenance of law and order at the PMG area, the designated area for the protestors and we have made extensive arrangements at the spot. This time, some upgraded security system has been made in addition to the usual arrangements at Assembly and PMG area.”

He revealed that three-tier security arrangement will be in place during the winter session. Uniformed police personnel will be deployed at inner cordon of the Assembly while cops in mufti will look after security arrangements inside the Assembly.”

Some other police officers will be deployed at all the gates of the Assembly too.

This apart, intelligence sleuths of the police have been engaged to collect vital information. Sharma informed the media that special police personnel having expertise in anti-terrorist operations are deployed at the assembly whenever there is a need.

Some personnel of the 7th Battalion of OSAP have been imparted new specialised training to deal with any law and order situation. The area has been under extensive CCTV surveillance to keep vigil on suspicious activities.