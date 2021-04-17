Pottangi/Koraput: In a tragic incident, three women died and another suffered critical injuries after a limestone quarry caved in on them at Podaguda village under Pottangi block of Koraput district, Friday.

According to reports, a group of tribal women belonging to Podaguda village under Renga panchayat had gone to a site to fetch limestone, which is smeared on the walls of houses.

While they were collecting the limestone, a chunk of earth from top part of the limestone mine came crashing on them. Four women were trapped under the heap.

The deceased were identified as Musuru Ramuluamma (43), her daughter Musuru Devi (17) and Mutula Kota (27). Immediately after the mishap, Pottangi police rushed to the spot and conducted a preliminary investigation.

Local MLA Pitam Padhi also visited the site and held discussions with locals on the tragic incident.

Expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the next of the kin of the deceased from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The government will also bear the medical expenditure of the injured woman.

