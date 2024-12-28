Jaipur: The hapless mother of 3-year-old Chetna, who fell in a borewell Monday afternoon in Kotputli, Rajasthan, is pleading with the administration to bring her daughter out to safety.

Dhole Devi, Chetna’s mother, was seen making tearful appeals to the authorities on Saturday. “For God’s sake, take my daughter out,” she pleaded in despair. The ordeal has left her emotionally shattered as rescue efforts continue around the clock.

Chetna’s uncle, Shubhram, said Saturday that the officials are unresponsive. “If you ask too many questions, they say, ‘The Collector ma’am will inform you; she’s currently resting’,” he said.

So far, the District Collector has not visited the family, he complained.

Chetna’s mother is in deep distress, crying uncontrollably, desperately requesting the girl to be brought out, he added.

The child is trapped at a depth of 150 feet, and her family, along with the entire community, is anxiously awaiting her rescue.

In Kotputli, a relentless rescue operation has entered its sixth day to save three-year-old Chetna who fell into a 700-foot-deep borewell December 23. Rescue teams have made progress, completing the welding of the casing pipe by Saturday morning. The next phase involves digging an 8-foot horizontal tunnel at a 90-degree angle, which officials hope will allow them to bring out Chetna soon.

The welding of the casing pipe has been finalised, enabling the team to focus on creating the horizontal tunnel. Fans, lights, oxygen, and cutter machines have been sent down the borewell to facilitate the operation. For safety reasons, the administration has restricted media access to the site.

The delay in implementing alternative rescue plans has sparked criticism among people as they argue that the simultaneous execution of Plan B alongside Plan A could have expedited the process, potentially avoiding the prolonged rescue timeline.

Despite these challenges, rescue teams remain committed to bringing Chetna back safely, with hopes for a positive outcome.

IANS