Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Thursday said that it has informed the steel manufacturing companies that the state is likely to auction around 30 iron ore mines this year.

The assurance was given by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi when he met a delegation of Indian Steel Association (ISA) led by its president Naveen Jindal at the state secretariat Lok Seva Bhawan here.

Referring to the concerns of the steel makers over the difficulty in availing raw materials, the state government said that about 30 iron ore mines are likely to be auctioned this year, an official release said.

Efforts are also on for an early start of mining from the already auctioned mines, it said.

Discussions were also held on how iron ore can be provided to steel companies at a convenient rate from the state-owned Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC).

Majhi told the ISA delegation during the meeting that there is a need to increase steel production in the state.

He said the state has set a goal to build a prosperous Odisha by 2036, when the state observes 100 years of its formation, and to become the growth engine of a developed India by 2047.

Noting that the mining and steel sector will have a significant contribution to make Odisha prosperous, Majhi stated that his government has been emphasising the need to provide raw materials and other facilities to the companies that set up units in the state.

The chief minister said that all facilities will be provided to the steel companies after thorough discussions.

It was discussed at the meeting that the steel production in the country is 165 million tonnes per annum, and a target has been fixed to increase it to 500 million tonnes by 2047.

The state government also informed the delegation that Odisha is the top producer of both iron ore and stainless steel in India, with 54 integrated steel plants, having a capacity of 41.21 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) at present, the release said.

The state has set a target to produce 130 MTPA of steel by 2030, and it would require about 190 million tonnes of iron ore.

“Odisha will continue to play an important role in increasing the country’s steel production,” Majhi said, adding that provisions are being made on how the steel companies can get iron ore and other related facilities at a convenient rate.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and other senior officials.