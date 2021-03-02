Kendrapara: More than 30 passengers were injured, 10 of them seriously after the bus they were travelling in overturned near Hanuman Chowk at Kumbharuni village under Mahakalpara block in Kendrapara district Tuesday.

Carrying over 50 persons, ‘Prince’ the ill-fated bus was on its way from Kendrapara to Bhubaneswar when the accident happened. While negotiating the curve at Hanuman Chowk, the driver due to some reasons lost his control over the wheels, leading to the mishap. The bus overturned into a roadside paddy field.

On getting information, Mahakalpara police reached the spot and with the help of locals started rescue operations. The injured persons were rushed to the Kendrapara district headquarters hospital (DHH). After preliminary treatment, four passengers have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Registering a case, the police have launched an investigation and a manhunt for the driver who has been absconding since the mishap.

PNN