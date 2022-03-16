Nuapada: A man sustained grievous injuries after he was shot at by miscreants in a case of post-poll violence at Limdihi village under Kurumpuri panchayat of Komna block in this district late Tuesday night.

The injured was identified as Rupesh Sahu, 30, of Chitramunda in Bolangir district. The incident occurred when Rupesh was on a visit to his brother-in-law’s house in Limdihi village.

His brother-in-law is the son of Ishwar Mohan Sahu, who had contested as a ward member from ward no-10 in the village in the recently concluded panchayat polls to Kurumpuri panchayat.

Ishwar, however, lost the polls to Ramgulal Sabar, a co-villager. After the poll results were out, Ishwar filed an application under Right to Information (RTI) Act alleging that the winning candidate Ramgulal has three children.

This allegedly enraged Ramgulal and his supporters as they tried to exact revenge. The incident occurred when four masked youths arrived near Ishwar’s house and hurled abuses at him late Tuesday night.

Ishwar, his wife and Rupesh came out when one of the masked miscreants fired at them through the openings of the entrance grille. The bullets hit the wall and rebounded and hit Rupesh on his head and face.

A profusely bleeding Rupesh was taken the district headquarters hospital in Nuapada by the neighbours, who rushed to the spot after hearing the screams. Lakhna police reached the spot and started an investigation.

