Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: Twin City Police have sealed 31 shops and fined over 4,000 people in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours for violating COVID-19 rules, including not wearing of masks and failure to maintain proper social distancing. People who have been disciplined have been flouting the norms brazenly.

Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash gave this news in the official Twitter handle of the Police Commissionerate. “Today 2,729 people have been fined for COVID-19 guidelines violation in UPD Bhubaneswar. Also 22 shops were sealed for not following the COVID-19 guidelines properly.”

Similarly, Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh Sunday tweeted, “Nine shops have been sealed and 1,460 persons have been fined in the last 24 hours for violating COVID-19 guidelines especially social distancing norms.”

Out of the 1,460 people penalised in Cuttack, 350 people were not wearing masks while 576 were hauled up for violating the MV/OUP Act.

In view of rapid spike in COVID-19 cases in both Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, the police have decided to strengthen the regulations and take stringent actions against people flouting rules, new Traffic Department DCP Soumya Mishra informed.

A detailed plan has been chalked out to identify violators through CCTV cameras installed at major traffic points. Strong vigil will be kept also on local commuters violating COVID-19 norms.

