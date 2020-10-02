Bhubaneswar: As many as 312 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Friday.

While 58 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 254 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 329 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 2nd Oct 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/Ld7QfY7eoe — BMC (@bmcbbsr) October 2, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Friday, 22,547 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 18,914 have recovered. While there are 3,514 active cases, 100 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,26,334 with the detection of 3,600 new cases, while 16 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 875. Of the 3,600 new cases, 2,109 were reported from various quarantine centres and the rest were detected during contact tracing.

The state Thursday tested 48,217 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 33.48 lakh.