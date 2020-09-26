Bhubaneswar: As many as 319 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Saturday.

While 62 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 257 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 353 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 26th Sep 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance.

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Saturday, 20,538 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 16,864 have recovered. While there are 3,574 active cases, 84 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,05,452 with the detection of record 4,356 new cases, while 16 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 783. Of the 4,356 cases, 2,529 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the rest were detected during contact tracing.

The state Friday tested 53,534 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 30.62 lakh.