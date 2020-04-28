Bhadrak: After three fresh case detected from Bhadrak district Tuesday morning, the district administration has identified 32 Gram Panchayats as surveillance zones as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the deadly virus from ground zero level, said District Collector Gyana Das.

“The district administration will conduct door-to-door health screening of each people in the surveillance zones in order to identify any coronavirus symptoms and cases of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI)”, added Das.

Sources said, in each surveillance zone there are more than ten people who have the travel history from West Bengal. For this during the shutdown period the district administration had declared two GPs as surveillance zones.

But looking at the crucial situation the district administration has declared 32 GPs as surveillance zones today.

“During the 60-hour shutdown in Bhadrak, the district administration had collected around 1300 samples of returnees from other States and suspected cases. After testing, 3 were found positive today, one from Bant panchayat and tw are from Basudevpur panchyat,” added the Bhadrak collector.

Reportedly, Tuesday four villages of Bant block, and Chudamani and Kismatpur areas of Basudevpur block were declared as containment zone and sealed.

Notably, Bhadrak district’s total tally stands at 19 with three reports coming positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.

PNN