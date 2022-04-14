Bolangir: The Bolangir Municipality authorities have identified 321 landless people who will be provided with land pattas, a notification to this effect read.

Reports said, a survey conducted in this regard has identified these landless people in Indiranagar and Ichhapada.

The administration will issue record of rights for a 323 square-ft homestead land to each beneficiary. Land has been earmarked for them at Bishnumunda mouza where houses will be built for them.

The administration has already removed encroachments in various areas of the town and the people evicted were issued land pattas.

Executive officer of Bolangir Municipality Bipin Deep said 321 people of Indiranagar and Ichhapada were notified to receive LRC certificates.