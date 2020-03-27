Patna: Three hundred and 22 migrant workers from Bangalore and Chennai had returned to the Patna block of Keonjhar district by Thursday evening. They were screened at the railway station here and asked to remain under home quarantine for 14 days, official sources said. The district administration is also monitoring the situation regarding the precautionary measures taken by the people who have returned here.

Meanwhile in a separate development a task force committee meeting was conducted Thursday by Patna block development officer (BDO) Ishwar Chandra Naik. During the meeting the availability of isolation centres, lockdown situation, stock of essential items and conditions health care centres were discussed.

District police chief Purna Chandra Sethi, tehsildar Shivprasad Murmu, and Community Health Centre (CHC) medical officer Dr Satapathy were also present during the meeting.

PNN