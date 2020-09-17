Bhubaneswar: As many as 325 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Thursday.

While 101 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 224 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 420 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 17th Sep 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/LDhJ2M81S6 — BMC (@bmcbbsr) September 17, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Thursday, 17,620 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 13,114 have recovered. While there are 4,426 active cases, 67 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,67,161 with the detection of 4,241 new cases, while 13 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 669. As many as 2,502 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,739 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Wednesday tested 51,824 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 26.19 lakh.