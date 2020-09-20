Bhubaneswar: As many as 325 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Sunday.

While 107 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 218 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 384 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 20th Sep 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/pjYYVr1oYz — BMC (@bmcbbsr) September 20, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Sunday, 18,592 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 14,436 have recovered. While there are 4,074 active cases, 68 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,79,880 with the detection of 4,330 new cases, while 10 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 701. Of the 4,330 new cases, 2,556 were reported from various quarantine centres, while the rest were detected during contact tracing.

The state Saturday tested 51,154 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 27.66 lakh.