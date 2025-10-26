Bhubaneswar: The state government Saturday approved Rs 1.46 lakh crore worth 33 industrial projects with a potential to generate 66,000 employment opportunities in Odisha.

While the 42nd High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, approved Rs 1,41,993.54 crore worth 12 investment proposals with a potential to generate 49,745 employment opportunities, the 141st Single Window Committee, led by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, approved Rs 4,019.53 crore worth 21 investment projects, creating 16,590 jobs.

The project approval meetings marked the completion of 500 days in office by the BJP government in the state. On the occasion, Majhi said, “These 500 days reflect a confident, progressive, and investment-ready Odisha.

The trust shown by investors from across India and abroad highlights the strength of our policies, the speed of governance, and our vision for a self-reliant and developed state.” The approved projects cover a wide range of sectors like IT & ESDM, aerospace & defence, textiles & apparel, food processing, tourism, green energy equipment, IT & ITES, data centre, speciality steel, aluminium, power & renewable energy, green hydrogen & ammonia, chemicals, semiconductors, and rare earth materials.

“Investments have been strategically spread across 14 key districts – Angul, Bolangir, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Khurda, Puri, Sambalpur and Sundargarh, ensuring balanced industrialisation and inclusive regional growth,” according to a statement by the Industries department.

These initiatives will boost industrial growth, create more skilled jobs, and support sustainable development across Odisha. “They will also help strengthen the state’s position as a leading destination for both Indian and global investors.

With a proactive approach, the state government is promoting industries, improving infrastructure, and focusing on employment and sustainability. These efforts are driving Odisha’s rapid progress and making it an important contributor to India’s overall growth and development,” it said.

The HLCA approved Adani Enterprises Limited’s proposal to set up a coal-to-chemical unit in Sundargarh with an investment of Rs 84,000 crore, creating 36,000 jobs. Jindal India Power Limited is set to establish an ultra-supercritical coal-based thermal power plant in Angul.

With an investment of Rs 14,800 crore, the unit has the potential to generate 1,060 employment opportunities. Similarly, Hindalco Industries Limited will set up an aluminium plant in Sambalpur with an investment of Rs 10,517, creating 1,169 jobs.

ACME Akshay Energy Private Limited will set up a green methanol manufacturing facility in Kendrapara. With an investment of Rs 12,422 crore, the facility would generate 1,136 jobs. Among other HLCA-approved projects was ACME Akshay Energy Private Limited’s plan for a green ammonia manufacturing facility (capacity increase) in Kendrapara.

With an investment of Rs 2,344.50 crore, the initiative will provide 152 jobs. The Single Window Committee, on the other hand, approved NLC India Limited’s proposal for an emerging excellence and research centre in Khurda with an investment of Rs 70 crore, creating 290 jobs.

Among other Single Window Committee approvals was Reliance Consumer’s proposal to set up a biscuit, carbonated soft drink, juice and confectionery plant in Khurda. With an investment of Rs 938 crore, the facility is expected to provide jobs to over 600 individuals.