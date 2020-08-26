Bhubaneswar: As many as 330 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Wednesday.

While 139 of them were reported from quarantine centres, remaining 191 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 185 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease recovered during the same timeframe.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised and will be under active surveillance,” BMC said. It further added that all positive cases have been shifted to dedicated COVID hospitals.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 26th Aug 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/uAyEO4eYFm — BMC (@bmcbbsr) August 26, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Wednesday, 8,261 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 4,911 have recovered. While there are 3,306 active cases, 35 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 87,602 with the detection of 3,371 new cases, while 13 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 441.

As many as 2,053 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,318 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Tuesday tested 63,209 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 14,85,167.