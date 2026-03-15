Baripada: Police have registered two cases and produced 34 persons in court following an attack on police personnel and vandalism of a tehsildar’s vehicle during a protest at Bahalda on National Highway 220 in Mayurbhanj district.

The protest erupted after the alleged molestation of a tribal minor girl, with locals blocking the highway and demanding justice. When officials reached the spot to pacify the crowd, protesters allegedly attacked police and damaged the tehsildar’s vehicle.

More than nine police personnel were injured in the incident. Constable Prashant Mahanta, who sustained a serious head injury, is undergoing treatment at PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada.

Police said more arrests are likely, and security has been tightened in the area.