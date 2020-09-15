Bhubaneswar: As many as 342 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Tuesday.

While 98 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 244 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 387 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 15th Sep 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/SGhRZtsNt2 — BMC (@bmcbbsr) September 15, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Tuesday, 16,933 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 12,288 have recovered. While there are 4,568 active cases, 64 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,58,650 with the detection of 3,645 new cases, while eight more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 645. As many as 2,151 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,494 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Monday tested 43,940 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 25.16 lakh.