Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday inaugurated 343 transformed schools in 5 districts on the fifth day of the 4th phase of school transformation programme under 5T initiative. 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman Kartik Pandian was also present on the occasion.

As many as 73 high schools in Kalahandi district, 46 in Kandhamal, 82 in Kpraput, 60 in Bhadrak and 82 in Sundargarh were unveiled after their transformation under the government initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the transformed schools have all the opportunities for a successful future for the child. The Chief Minister expressed strong hope that the children of today will transform the state into a ‘Strong Odisha’ in coming days. The CM also said that now the era of transformation is going on in Odisha. “Education is what elevates the collective mindset of our society. The transformation of schools has paved the way for a new awakening in the Odia community. Starting from schools, colleges, hospitals, tourism areas, monasteries, temples, panchayats, villages, the work of transformation is going on everywhere,” said Patnaik, adding that this transformation is paving the way for a new Odisha.