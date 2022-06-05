Keonjhar: Forests and environment in the mineral-rich Keonjhar district have been taking a heavy toll due to rampant mining, industries and developmental projects like dams and roads. To add to the problem, a slurry pipeline project is being executed by felling trees. It is dealing another blow to the ecology in the district.

Reports said, a slurry pipeline work has started to transport minerals from the district.

Big pipes are being laid underground and trees coming their way are being removed from the Joda mining area along the NH-20 upto Jajpur district. Till date, 3480 trees have been felled in Keonjhar. In fact, scores of medium and small plants felled have not been taken into account. This has caused a grave concern for the environmentalists.

Social activist Pradip Mohanty said that the number of trees cut down will be more than what is officially stated. An investigation can only detect how many trees in fact have been felled, he added.

The district has already lost thousands of sal, neem, jamun and mango trees due to expansion of NH-215 and NH-49. Moreover, due to mining, scores of trees are being cleared on a daily basis. However, compensatory plantation along the NHs have not been carried out, it was alleged.

Besides, trees are chopped off in the name of development and beautification works in different areas without planning to compensate the damage done to the greenery.

DFO Dhanraj HD said that action is being taken in cases of trees being cut down without permission. Lakhs of saplings are planted in the district every year, he added.