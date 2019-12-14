Koraput: District police squad and mobile squad December 13 seized more than 349 kilograms of cannabis and arrested three persons of Uttar Pradesh in connection with the incident.

The three accused have been identified as Amar Singh (35), Ravindra Singh (32) and Amit Kumar (24), residents of UP.

According to excise officials, following a tip-off, a mini truck was intercepted by cops on NH-326 near Bichalkota village in Boipariguda area of the district around 11.30 am. On searching the vehicle, police found 14 packets of cannabis, which were being illegally transported to Bareilly, UP.

Besides cannabis, cops have also seized their vehicle, four mobile phones and Rs 3220 from their possession. They had procured the cannabis from Lamtaput in Koraput district.

Notably, District excise squad and mobile squad December 2 evening seized more than 16 kilograms of cannabis worth more than Rs 80 thousand from Khordha and arrested four persons in connection with the incident.

PNN