Bhubaneswar: The Union government will release over Rs 18,640 crore into the accounts of farmers across the country under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme Friday. Over 34 lakh farmers in the state will receive Rs 684 crore under the scheme. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 22nd instalment during his visit to Guwahati.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, will attend the event from Krushi Siksha Bhawan here. It may be noted that Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the announcement March 11 and said special emphasis has been placed on ensuring that PM-KISAN benefits reach only genuine and eligible farmers. To facilitate this, the government has introduced a “Voluntary Surrender” facility for affluent farmers. Additionally, a system has been put in place to reactivate accounts of those who surrendered their benefits by mistake, ensuring that no eligible farmer is left out.