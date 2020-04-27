Chhatrapur: Two days after a boat carrying 38 migrant fishermen reached Ganjam, sources said that 35 more such people are learnt to be on their way from Chennai to the district. Their boat is expected to touch Ganjam coast by Monday night.

Localities of migrant fishermen

These fishermen are from Patisonpur, Rameyapatna, Markandi, Gopalpur, Golabandh, Aryapally and Agastinuagaon areas in Ganjam district, it was learnt.

Their family sources said they had bought the boat in Chennai to return to Ganjam.

The Aryapally Marine Police have sprung into action since they got the news. They have alerted the coast guards and local fishing communities, asking them to inform the police immediately after sighting the fishermen.

Besides, the district administration officials, sarpanchs and other staff have been keeping a close vigil on it.

Daring act

Forced by the circumstances caused by the nationwide lockdown, 38 fishermen had started their sea voyage in a boat from Chennai to Ganjam April 20 and arrived at Patisunapur coast in Ganjam district April 25.

Similarly, 27 fishermen last week had arrived in a boat at Ichhapur in Andhra Pradesh. Of them, nine are from Andhra Pradesh and the rest are of Odisha. After their health check-up, they were sent to quarantine centres.

Probe ordered

Meanwhile, Commerce and Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera has ordered a probe to find out what circumstances forced the fishermen to embark on a five-day-long sea voyage during the lockdown.

The Odisha government has opened a portal for registration of inbound migrants who have been stranded outside of the state because of the nationwide lockdown. Approximately, 5,00,000 migrants are likely to enter Odisha after the Odisha government decided to allow them to enter the state.

PNN