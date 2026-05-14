New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Thursday filed a 7,500-page chargesheet against 10 accused in connection with the deadly car bomb explosion near the Red Fort area of the national capital that killed 11 people and injured several others.

The high-intensity Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) blast took place November 10, 2025, and caused extensive destruction to nearby property, sending shockwaves across Delhi and triggering a nationwide security alert.

According to the NIA, all 10 accused named in the chargesheet, including the alleged mastermind Dr Umer Un Nabi, who was killed in the blast, were associated with Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), a terror outfit considered an offshoot of Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). AQIS and its affiliated organisations were declared terrorist entities by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in June 2018.

The chargesheet has been filed under relevant sections of the UA(P) Act 1967, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Explosive Substances Act 1908, Arms Act 1959, and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984. Charges against Pulwama-based Dr Umer Un Nabi (deceased), an ex-Assistant Professor of Medicine at Al-Falah University in Faridabad (Haryana), have been proposed to be abated. Nabi, originally from Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, had previously worked as an Assistant Professor of Medicine at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana.

Besides Nabi, the other accused named in the chargesheet are Aamir Rashid Mir, Jasir Bilal Wani, Dr Muzamil Shakeel, Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather, Dr Shaheen Saeed, Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay, Soyab, Dr Bilal Naseer Malla and Yasir Ahmad Dar.

The agency stated that the chargesheet is based on an extensive investigation conducted across Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and the Delhi-NCR region. The investigation reportedly includes 588 witness statements, over 395 documentary records and more than 200 seized exhibits and material objects.

According to investigators, the accused were allegedly motivated by extremist ideology propagated by AQIS and AGuH. The NIA claimed that several among them, including medical professionals, became radicalised and were involved in a larger conspiracy aimed at carrying out terror activities in India.

The probe revealed that in 2022, the accused allegedly regrouped during a secret meeting in Srinagar after a failed attempt to migrate to Afghanistan through Turkey. During this meeting, they are said to have revived the AGuH network under the new banner of “AGuH Interim”.

Investigators alleged that the group launched a conspiracy code-named “Operation Heavenly Hind”, which purportedly aimed at overthrowing the democratically elected government in India and establishing Sharia-based rule.

As part of the conspiracy, the accused allegedly recruited new members, spread extremist propaganda and accumulated arms, ammunition and explosive materials. The NIA stated that the group also carried out experiments to manufacture different kinds of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) using commercially available chemicals.

The agency said that the explosive used in the Red Fort blast was identified as Triacetone Triperoxide (TATP), a highly volatile explosive substance. According to investigators, the accused secretly procured the required ingredients and conducted repeated experiments to perfect the explosive mixture.

The NIA, which had taken over the case from the Delhi Police, confirmed that Dr Umer Un Nabi was identified through DNA fingerprint analysis. Investigators also carried out forensic examinations, voice sample analysis and technical investigations at multiple locations linked to the accused, including sites in and around Al-Falah University in Faridabad and several areas in Jammu and Kashmir.

Further investigation revealed that the accused were allegedly involved in the illegal procurement of sophisticated weapons, including an AK-47 rifle, a Krinkov rifle and country-made pistols along with live ammunition.

The probe also uncovered alleged plans to develop rocket-based and drone-mounted IEDs intended to target security establishments in Jammu and Kashmir and other regions of the country.

Officials stated that the accused had procured specialised laboratory equipment, electrical circuits, switches and chemical components through both online and offline sources to support their activities.

The NIA further said the terror module was planning to expand its operations to other parts of India before it was dismantled by investigators.

So far, 11 people have been arrested in the case. The agency added that efforts are continuing to trace absconding suspects whose involvement surfaced during the course of the investigation.