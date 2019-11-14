Jagatsinghpur: In the last one week 16 criminal cases including rape and violence against women have been reported in various police stations of Jagatsinghpur districts. Even though 35 accused have been named in the FIRs, only two have been arrested so far.

When asked to IIC Jagatsinghpur police station Rajnikant Mishra said, “As the cases are related to family disputes, we are emphasising more on the social aspects than just initiating criminal procedures.”

However, sources said that there is more to the story. They said that a person was critically injured in a truck accident October 15 and a case was registered soon after. But the truck driver is still at large.

Similarly, seven persons had abused a woman November 5. A case was registered the same day, but till now none of accused has been nabbed. Then again a group of miscreants thrashed a man a few days back, but the police are yet to apprehend them. A dowry case was lodged with the police November 6, but there has been no follow up action by the protectors of law. In another incident, the brother of Mandasahi village sarpanch was attacked with intent to murder by a man. A FIR was lodged also November 9, but still the accused is yet to be traced.

Five dowry cases were been registered November 11, but no arrest has been made till date.

It just goes to show the inactivity of the police who are sitting on such cases and the accused are roaming free. This has created fear among the minds of the victims and their families.

PNN